Beloved Katy restaurant Phat Eatery bringing Malaysian food, dim sum to The Woodlands

A beloved Katy restaurant is expanding. Phat Eatery will open its second location in the Grogan’s Mill Village of The Woodlands in early 2023.

With 7,800 square feet of space, the new location at 2290 Buckthorne Place is more than twice as big as the original and will seat as many 180 guests in the dining room. Three private dining rooms will each seat between 12 and 80 people.

“I’ve been thinking about expanding to The Woodlands for a while,” Owner Alex Au-Yeung said in a statement. “It’s not easy to find good real estate in The Woodlands, but we’ve found the perfect spot with room to do the menu I’ve always wanted.”

A 2022 James Beard Awards Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas, Au-Yeung opened Phat Eatery in Katy Asian Town in 2018. The restaurant serves a curated selection of Malaysian specialties like roti canai, satay skewers and beef rendang alongside Hong Kong-style dim sum including barbecue pork buns, Har Gau and lotus leaf-wrapped sticky rice.

Most of the menu items from the original location will migrate to the second location. Au-Yeung plans to expand the selection of house dim sum at the new location and will offer steamed rice rolls and xiao long bao. He also plans to debut his take on Chinese barbecue pork and Peking duck and, during lunch service, he will offer Bian Dang, inspired by Japanese bento.

The Phat Eatery team is developing a range of Asian-inspired craft cocktails to complement the menu.

Phat Eatery at The Woodlands will serve lunch and dinner daily. Dedicated curbside parking will streamline takeaway and delivery service, both of which will be available to order online directly from the restaurant.

For more information visit phateatery.com or follow @phateatery on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.