18-year-old shot in back after suspect chases him while driving in SE Houston, police say

Investigation underway after an 18-year-old was shot in the back after suspect chases him while driving in SE Houston

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old was shot in the back after Houston police say a suspect chased him while driving in southeast Houston late Wednesday night.

According to HPD officer O. Gonzalez, officers received a call on a suspect chasing a vehicle at the intersection of Dixie Drive and Lancaster Street.

The 18-year-old, who was driving an orange-colored Dodge Avenger, told police that he was shot in the back while driving.

After officers went to several locations, they ultimately found the 18-year-old with his vehicle, covered in bullet holes, parked at a gas station at South Wayside Drive and 610.

Officer Gonzalez said the 18-year-old’s mother witnessed the shooting but it was unclear where it happened.

Police believe multiple suspects were involved in another vehicle. A description was not provided.

An investigation is ongoing on what led to the incident.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition.