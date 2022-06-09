79º

18-year-old shot in back after suspect chases him while driving in SE Houston, police say

Police say the victim’s mother witnessed the shooting at another location

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Investigation underway after an 18-year-old was shot in the back after suspect chases him while driving in SE Houston (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old was shot in the back after Houston police say a suspect chased him while driving in southeast Houston late Wednesday night.

According to HPD officer O. Gonzalez, officers received a call on a suspect chasing a vehicle at the intersection of Dixie Drive and Lancaster Street.

The 18-year-old, who was driving an orange-colored Dodge Avenger, told police that he was shot in the back while driving.

After officers went to several locations, they ultimately found the 18-year-old with his vehicle, covered in bullet holes, parked at a gas station at South Wayside Drive and 610.

Officer Gonzalez said the 18-year-old’s mother witnessed the shooting but it was unclear where it happened.

Police believe multiple suspects were involved in another vehicle. A description was not provided.

An investigation is ongoing on what led to the incident.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition.

