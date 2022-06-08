Watch live: US Attorney General announces team conducting critical incident review of mass shooting in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will announce that a team of department officials and external experts will conduct a critical incident review of the Uvalde Police Department’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

Garland will be joined by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, Community Oriented Policing Services Acting Director Robert Chapman and other officials.

The announcement will be made at 12 p.m.

KPRC 2 will live stream the event in the video player above.