Score a free frozen treat at Discovery Green and help a great Houston cause; This is how to claim your freebie, see ‘Houston Life’ hosts in-person

Want to eat a free frozen treat on the hot Wednesday ahead? You can at Discovery Green in downtown Houston from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. “Houston Life” hosts Courtney Zavala and Derrick Shore will be scooping at Discovery Green. Derrick will be there at 11 a.m. and Courtney will be there at 11:30 a.m.

HOUSTON – Want to eat a free frozen treat on the hot Wednesday ahead?

You can at Discovery Green in downtown Houston from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The event -- called the 10,000 Scoop Challenge -- is offering anyone a scoop of Kemps Moose Tracks Frozen Yogurt for free.

For each scoop the company gives away, Moose Tracks donates $1 to The Salvation Army Greater Houston to help raise funds for their community programs. There is no cost to the community to join in on the fun — participants need only to show up and eat the frozen treats to help raise money for the cause.

“Houston Life” hosts Courtney Zavala and Derrick Shore will be scooping at Discovery Green. Derrick will be there at 11 a.m. and Courtney will be there at 11:30 a.m.

Houston Life hosts Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala (KPRC 2 2020)

If 10,000 scoops are given out, the organization will donate $10,000 to the Salvation Army.