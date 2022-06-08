LIVE: Reports of explosion at Freeport LNG facility near Surfside Beach, police say

FREEPORT, Texas – The U.S. Coast Guard and emergency crews are responding to an explosion at an oil and gas company, according to Surfside Police Department.

Police said the explosion happened around 11:40 a.m at the Freeport LNG at Quintana Island, which is an oil and gas export facility.

It is unknown what caused the explosion. There have been no reports of injuries and the area has been secured.

The company said all personnel have been accounted for and that there is no concern to the community outside its fence at this time.

The investigation into the explosion is ongoing.

The Surfside Police Department released the following statement:

“Freeport LNG has experienced some sort of explosion. Currently, we are NOT under any evacuation. Your Surfside Beach Police Department Marine Division is actively assisting Port Freeport and the US Coast Guard on the waterways. Please pray for all involved and let’s hope for a positive outcome.”

Ad

Brazosport CAER Community Awareness and Emergency Response released the following statement:

“Important Update from member company Freeport LNG: An incident occurred at the Freeport LNG facility on Quintana Island at about 11:40 am on June 8. An investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided soon. At this time, CAER has no additional information.”

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.