Keith Garvin named anchor of KPRC 2′s evening and late newscasts

Native Texan Keith Garvin has been named anchor of KPRC 2 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. Garvin will co-anchor with Lauren Freeman at 5 p.m. and Daniella Guzman at 6 & 10 p.m. effective June 20, 2022.
Keith Garvin is an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist who joined KPRC 2 as an anchor/reporter in August of 2012. He has reported on both shooting tragedies at Fort Hood, the American Sniper Murder Trial, along with coverage from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and local contestants on NBC’s The Voice. Garvin won a regional Emmy as anchor of the Best Newscast in 2013 and an Edward R. Murrow award in 2021 for “George Floyd Continuing Coverage”.
“Keith is the perfect co-anchor for KPRC 2′s evening newscasts,” says KPRC 2 VP/General Manager Jerry Martin. “Over the last 10 years he has proven himself as a top-notch journalist with the local roots and knowledge of our community to bring the news into Houston homes.”
Garvin grew up in Bryan-College Station and is a proud graduate of Bryan High School. He attended the University of Nevada at Reno on a football scholarship, where he earned a broadcast journalism degree from the university’s Don Reynolds School of Journalism.
“I absolutely love Houston & consider it the highest of honors to be named as the evening anchor alongside Daniella & Lauren for KPRC 2,” says Keith Garvin. “It is a privilege to be allowed into the homes of our viewers and followers on a daily and nightly basis to deliver information that makes a difference in their lives.”
Prior to KPRC 2, Garvin was an anchor/reporter at KTVT in Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as a correspondent for ABC serving as a member of the White House Press Corps, reporting from Iraq & covering Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Keith has also worked at WRC-TV in Washington D.C., WTVD in Raleigh, N.C. and KFSN in Fresno, California.
Keith says the favorite part of his job is being able to meet people and tell their stories and he is proudest of telling the stories of United States military members directly from Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Rwanda. He has interviewed former Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, Rev. Billy Graham, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and other notable figures.
When Keith isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and four daughters. They are members of Houston’s Second Baptist Church.
Keith also enjoys traveling, running, reading, and dining at Mexican and Thai restaurants. His memberships include the Houston Association of Black Journalists & Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Notes of congratulations
KPRC 2 Insiders learned Keith's move to late news anchor ahead of the public announcement.
Keith’s colleagues were also very quick to offer shout outs to their friend and teammate. Here are some of their replies.
