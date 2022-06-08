IAH makes improvements at Terminal E to help with traffic flow

HOUSTON – The airport continues to make progress and said travelers can expect delays and traffic at Terminal E.

While there have been improvements made in the last 24-hours, officials asked travelers not to forget to pack their patience.

A $1.3 billion construction project is underway at Bush Intercontinental Airport, and KPRC2 spoke to travelers who are enduring the changes.

“Hectic! Very, very hectic,” traveler Ali Haggaz said.

Terminal E is under construction, and since Tuesday, a fourth lane has been added to the arrival zone, which helps ease traffic and provides more spaces for ride share companies.

“It’s not 100% better, but it’s an improvement. It wasn’t congested and it was easier to get to the airport,” Deanna Freeman said.

Inside Terminal E, the elevators are back in operation and the portable restrooms are ready for use.

The airport is making progress, but some travelers say they’re frustrated.

“We were coming in from our flight to Mexico last Saturday and they told us to go to Terminal C, then when we got there, five different people told us Terminal A for the airlines, so we were confused,” Ali Haggaz said.

One KPRC2 viewer shared a photo with us and said he waited hours to pick up his parents from Terminal E, and people were walking to the airport in order to make their flights.

In addition to traffic and delays during peak times(5 p.m.- 8 p.m.), parking, rental cars and hotel shuttles will not have access to Terminal E. Passengers will need to go to Terminal D, C, B or A to access shuttle services.

Airport officials said arriving at the airport an hour before your flight is important. To read more about future improvements at IAH, click here.

