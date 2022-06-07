Congressman Al Green discuss gun violence prevention, legislative priorities

HOUSTON – Congressman Al Green held a press conference on gun violence prevention Tuesday.

“We cannot continue to ignore the ongoing gun violence crisis in the United States. It is ravaging our country, causing unimaginable grief to countless families,” Congressman Green is quoted as saying in a news release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, Texas had the most firearm-related deaths of all 50 states at 4,146 deaths.

Green said he will be supporting the following legislative priorities:

Requiring a waiting period prior to the purchase of a weapon with some exceptions.

The banning of bump stocks.

The repeal of special immunity from liability laws enjoyed by the gun industry.

Requiring licensing before the purchase of a firearm with training to include anger management and dispute resolution, as well as safe storage methods.

The funding of a national summer youth job program with a dispute resolution and anger management component.

Fully funding gun violence prevention research through the CDC.

Closing the “gun show loophole” which allows a person to purchase a weapon from an unlicensed seller at a gun show without a background check.

“Influentials with the power to shape public opinion, such as chambers of commerce, need to make clear where they stand to politicians to help shape political opinion,” Green said. “It is our collective responsibility to embrace solutions which help to save lives. This is about more than politics, it is about the life and death of our children.”