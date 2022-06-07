Father abandons baby in northwest Harris County parking lot in 97-degree heat, authorities say

HOUSTON – An 11-month-old baby is safe after the infant’s father left the child in the heat Sunday in a parking lot in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release that deputies were called to do a welfare check on the child in the 10900 block of FM 1960 West. Authorities noted that the baby was sitting there, alone in a stroller, in the 97-degree heat and sun for more than 20 minutes.

While investigating, authorities said the father, Felix Vazquez, 32, returned and said he forgot his baby.

Deputies said they detained Vazquez and learned he was carrying an undisclosed amount of marijuana and a loaded gun.

Deputies arrested and charged Vazquez with unlawfully carrying a weapon. His bond was set at $100 out of County Court 10.

The baby’s mother came to the scene and the child was released to her, though authorities noted that Child Protective Services has been informed of the situation.