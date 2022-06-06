Woman fatally shot by ex-husband in northeast Harris County while son at home: HCSO

A search is underway after a man fatally shot his ex-wife while her son was at home Monday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

It happened at a home in northeast Harris County in the 9100 block of Saint Laurent around 12:30 a.m.

According to HCSO, dispatchers received a call from the woman’s 16-year-old son about a burglary in progress. Dispatchers said the teen told them he believed it was his ex-stepfather and they could hear shots being fired during the call.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect, who was identified as Lorenzo White, 55, fled the scene in a white Nissan Frontier with the license plate number TX#NKL-2014. He has been calling family members since the shooting happened, according to HCSO.

“We know the husband has been in contact with family members,” Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO said. “He has admitted to the shooting, so he is familiar with what is going on.”

White is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

Deputies said there is a history of family violence. Residents in the area said they are shocked by what took place and are on edge.