Kyle Rittenhouse claims he’s going to Texas A&M. University says he isn’t.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Kyle Rittenhouse claimed he’ll attend Texas A&M University on a podcast, but university officials tell a different story, saying he has not been admitted as a student.
During an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” a conservative podcast, Rittenhouse proudly put on a Texas A&M cap and said he’d be attending the university.
“I’m going to be going there. It’s going to be awesome,” the 19-year-old said during the episode, which aired Friday on YouTube. “Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food.”
However, a university official said he will not be attending the school.
Read more on NBCNews.com.