Kyle Rittenhouse claims he’s going to Texas A&M. University says he isn’t.

FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Rittenhouse, the Illinois man acquitted in the shootings of three men during street protests in Kenosha in 2020, has filed papers in court to recover property seized by police after his arrest including the gun he used in the shootings. The filing said Rittenhouse wants to make sure the gun "is properly destroyed." (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool_File)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Kyle Rittenhouse claimed he’ll attend Texas A&M University on a podcast, but university officials tell a different story, saying he has not been admitted as a student.

During an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” a conservative podcast, Rittenhouse proudly put on a Texas A&M cap and said he’d be attending the university.

“I’m going to be going there. It’s going to be awesome,” the 19-year-old said during the episode, which aired Friday on YouTube. “Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food.”

However, a university official said he will not be attending the school.

Read more on NBCNews.com.