Pregnant woman among 2 injured in hit-and-run crash in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two people, including a pregnant woman, were hurt in a hit-and-run crash at a north Houston intersection early Sunday, Houston police said.

According to HPD Sgt. Dunn with the vehicular crimes division, it happened at the North Freeway and Beltway 8 intersection at around 2:10 a.m.

Sgt. Dunn said witnesses told police that a Chevy Suburban, traveling eastbound on the Beltway 8 feeder, and a white Ford F-150, traveling on the North Freeway feeder road, collided at the intersection. That is when witnesses said they saw the driver of the Ford F-150 run from the crash.

Police responded to the crash and found two people -- a man and a pregnant woman -- injured in the Chevy Suburban. Both were taken to an area hospital.

The pregnant woman was apparently bleeding internally, according to police, however, it was unknown of her unborn child’s condition at this time.

The driver’s condition is also unknown at this time.

Police do not have a description of the driver who fled the scene, however, witnesses told police it was a male.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.