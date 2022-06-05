Hiker finds dead body in woods near Mark White Elementary School in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A hiker reportedly found a body in the woods near an elementary school in west Houston Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said the caller who was walking on the trail reported finding the body in the woods located in the 2515 block of Old Farm Road around 12:40 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene around 1 p.m., the body was pronounced dead.

Officers with HPD say this is an active scene and will remain active for a while.

