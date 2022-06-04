Several streets around the Houston area to require parking permits; Drivers who don’t comply may be towed

HOUSTON – If you like to visit bars and restaurants around the Washington Corridor, Montrose, and the River Oaks area, you will now need a valid permit for on-street parking during certain hours of the day.

The Houston City council approved a rule requiring residential permits in order to park.

It’s part of an effort to reduce congestion around popular bars in the area.

The change is getting a mixed reaction from people who live in the area.

“I think it’s probably a good idea for the residents,” Josh Miraddoldaghi said.

Miraddoldaghi lives in Montrose and already pays for parking.

He loves being close to restaurants but says parking can sometimes be an issue for people who do not live in the area.

“I wish we didn’t have to get to a point where we need to pay to park outside of our own homes as a resident,” he said. “But at the same time, I prefer to have to have a permit so I can maintain the integrity around my home.”

Others are not a fan of the new change and say the bars and restaurants are part of the community.

“It’s been like that for a very long time so, I just find that people will come to big cities, they move in and want to change the neighborhood,” one woman said.

The affected areas that will now require permits for parking include:

The 2000 block of Converse Street from 11 p.m.-5 a.m. on Wednesdays-Sundays

The 2200 block of Whitney Street from 11 p.m.-5 a.m. on Wednesdays-Sundays

The 1300 block of Moy Street Park from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. on Wednesdays-Sundays

The 5100-5200 blocks of Allen Street from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. on Wednesdays-Sundays

The 5300 block of Rose Street from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Wednesdays-Sundays

The 3100-3200 blocks of Reba Drive from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. Mondays-Fridays

The south side of the 100 block of Avondale Street from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Sundays

During those times, the blocks will be a tow-away zone.

Click here to learn more about the ordinance. You can also purchase a permit here.