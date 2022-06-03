Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs leaving HMNS on June 19

There are only a few more weeks to check out the special exhibit on Ramses the Great at the Houston Museum of Natural Science before it embarks on a multi-country, world-wide tour.

Here’s the museum’s description of the exhibit:

Transport back 3,200 years, across the sands of the Sahara Desert where you reach the heartbeat of Ancient Egypt ruled by the most celebrated builder in the country’s storied history. Experience one of the greatest collections of its kind in the world premiere exhibition, Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs!

This all-new multisensory museum experience provides guests with a window into the life and accomplishments of Ramses II, more commonly known as Ramses the Great. You will come face-to-face with 181 priceless artifacts including Egyptian treasures and one-of-a-kind relics, many representing the exceptional pharaoh himself. On this immersive journey, you’ll uncover a stunningly preserved collection of artifacts, including sarcophagi, animal mummies, magnificent jewelry, spectacular royal masks, exquisite amulets, and ornate golden treasures of the tomb, showcasing the superb workmanship of Egyptian artists.

Ad

VIDEO: Watch KPRC 2′s special ‘Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs’

Dirk Van Tuerenhout, Curator of Anthropology at HMNS, appeared on KPRC 2+ Friday to talk about the exhibit. Watch the interview in the video player at the top of the page.

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and the KPRC 2 app.