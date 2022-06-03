Man struck, killed after attempting to jump inside moving vehicle near north Houston convenience store, police say

Man struck, killed after attempting to jump inside vehicle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was struck and killed after Houston police said he was struck by a moving vehicle while attempting to jump through the passenger-side window early Friday.

According to HPD Lt. Willkens, the incident began at around 1 a.m. at a convenience store located at the intersection of Irvington and Kelley Street.

It was reported that several groups of people were involved in an argument with one another over someone apparently stealing a vehicle.

At some point, a black-colored Chevrolet Impala possibly driven by a woman fled the area, where Lt. Willkens said he attempted to jump through the passenger-side window as the car sped off.

Later, the man then fell off of the Impala, and died on impact, according to police. The driver of the Impala fled and allegedly crashed into several vehicles around the neighborhood.

At this time, Lt. Willkens said investigators are searching for the woman who drove the Impala for questioning.

It is unclear whether foul play was involved.