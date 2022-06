UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde School District is holding a board meeting which began at 6 p.m.

According to the Texas Tribune, “Board members will decide whether to grant the superintendent more power during emergencies. A second agenda item allows the board to reassign, suspend or fire district employees, including Arredondo — whose name does not explicitly appear on the agenda.”

