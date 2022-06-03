Children’s Museum Houston summer programming has a dash of movie magic, explores film genres

HOUSTON – Children’s Museum Houston’s summer programming, June 4 to August 20, will explore different movie genres and will include interactives, demonstrations, spotlight performances, meet-and-greets and more.

Here’s what the museum’s summer programming looks like:

Fun Summer Vibes Kickoff

Saturday, June 4

· Magic with Jamie Salinas at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

· Mad About Hoops hula hooping at 2 p.m.

· Steel Appeal steel drumming, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You’ve Got a Friend in Me

Saturday, June 11

· Jessie and Woody meet-and-greet, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Black Panther and Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 18

In partnership with Houston Defender

· Black Panther meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· “Git On Board!” – The Life of Harriet Tubman” presented by Young Audiences of Houston at 2 p.m.

· Joy of Djembe drumming at 3 and 4 p.m.

· Story time with author Jatrean Sanders and book giveaway at noon and 1 p.m. (while supplies last)

To the Sonic Power

Saturday, June 25

· Sonic meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Captain America and Kidpendence Day

Saturday, July 2

· Captain America meet-and-greet, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tanabata Japanese Star Festival

Saturday, July 9

In partnership with Consulate-General of Japan in Houston

· Kamishibai Japanese theater and storytelling at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

· Origami and tanzaku paper wishes, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Who Let the Dogs Out? – Dog Days of Summer

Saturday, July 16

· Paw Patrol meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Faithful Paws therapy dogs at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Be Our Guest

Saturday, July 23

· Princess Party with Ariel, Cinderella and Tiana, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jurassic Extreme

Saturday, July 30

· Follow the footsteps of walking dinosaurs in a day of gargantuan proportions at 11 a.m. and noon.

Cocomelon

Saturday, Aug. 6

· JJ and Melon meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hip-Hop Hooray

Saturday, Aug. 13

In partnership with Houston Defender

· DJ dance party, form 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Talent explosion with local rappers, singers and dancers, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Rap snacks inspired by rap music, all day (while supplies last).

Rockin’ Trolls

Saturday, Aug. 20

· Trolls meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.