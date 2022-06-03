Children’s Museum Houston summer programming has a dash of movie magic, explores film genres

HOUSTON – Children’s Museum Houston’s summer programming, June 4 to August 20, will explore different movie genres and will include interactives, demonstrations, spotlight performances, meet-and-greets and more.
Here’s what the museum’s summer programming looks like:
Fun Summer Vibes Kickoff
Saturday, June 4
· Magic with Jamie Salinas at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
· Mad About Hoops hula hooping at 2 p.m.
· Steel Appeal steel drumming, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You’ve Got a Friend in Me
Saturday, June 11
· Jessie and Woody meet-and-greet, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Black Panther and Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 18
In partnership with Houston Defender
· Black Panther meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· “Git On Board!” – The Life of Harriet Tubman” presented by Young Audiences of Houston at 2 p.m.
· Joy of Djembe drumming at 3 and 4 p.m.
· Story time with author Jatrean Sanders and book giveaway at noon and 1 p.m. (while supplies last)
To the Sonic Power
Saturday, June 25
· Sonic meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Captain America and Kidpendence Day
Saturday, July 2
· Captain America meet-and-greet, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tanabata Japanese Star Festival
Saturday, July 9
In partnership with Consulate-General of Japan in Houston
· Kamishibai Japanese theater and storytelling at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
· Origami and tanzaku paper wishes, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Who Let the Dogs Out? – Dog Days of Summer
Saturday, July 16
· Paw Patrol meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Faithful Paws therapy dogs at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Be Our Guest
Saturday, July 23
· Princess Party with Ariel, Cinderella and Tiana, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jurassic Extreme
Saturday, July 30
· Follow the footsteps of walking dinosaurs in a day of gargantuan proportions at 11 a.m. and noon.
Cocomelon
Saturday, Aug. 6
· JJ and Melon meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hip-Hop Hooray
Saturday, Aug. 13
In partnership with Houston Defender
· DJ dance party, form 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Talent explosion with local rappers, singers and dancers, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Rap snacks inspired by rap music, all day (while supplies last).
Rockin’ Trolls
Saturday, Aug. 20
· Trolls meet-and-greet, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.