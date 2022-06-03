13-year-old fatally shot by police after ramming patrol car with stolen vehicle in attempt to flee: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – An officer with the San Antonio Police Department shot and killed a 13-year-old suspect attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle Friday, authorities said.

Officers were called just before 1:30 a.m. to the 4900 block of War Horse Drive after receiving reports of a shooting, KSAT-TV reported.

SAPD Chief William McManus said when officers arrived at the scene, a suspect in a red vehicle backed up and T-boned an officer’s patrol unit while trying to get away. Officers were attempting to stop the vehicle, which investigators said was stolen, but police said it instead sped up and crashed.

According to McManus, a second officer shot at the vehicle one time, hitting who they later found out was a 13-year-old driver once in the abdomen. Police said the teen was treated at the scene by EMS and taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

Police said two other teens were inside the vehicle and were not injured during the incident.

The officer, who KSAT said has not been identified, was reportedly placed on administrative leave while the shooting is still under investigation.