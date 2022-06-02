PHOTOS: ‘Boss baby’: Prince Louis’ adorable Platinum Jubilee appearance goes viral; See the best social media responses to his hilarious reactions

Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince Louis is fast becoming one of the most hilarious royals to date.

The 4-year-old youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton quickly went viral for his his funny faces and putting his hands over his ears as the royal family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the elaborate festivities swirled around him, from a parade to the Royal Air Force blazing overhead.

Here are some of the best reactions we found on social media to the hilarious appearance and his interactions with his great-grandmother, the Queen.

“Boss baby”

Hands over ears.

“Stealing the show.”

Queen’s conversation with Prince Louis.

“Not a fan.”

Here are photos folks are talking about:

Prince Louis covers his ears from the balcony of Buckingham Place during a fly-past after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

