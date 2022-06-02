New police chief sworn in at Klein ISD Thursday

SPRING, Texas – Marlon Runnels was sworn in as the new police chief for Klein ISD on Thursday morning.

Runnels has more than 10 years of experience with the district, is a native Houstonian and served our country as a corporal for the United States Marine Corps Reserve, and experienced combat in Iraq.

“It’s an honor that our community and our leadership team has entrusted me with this responsibility and it’s one I don’t take lightly,” said Chief Runnels.

Runnels said that he wants parents to know that school safety is and will remain a top priority.

As KPRC 2 reported, school security and education officials in Texas have been instructed by Gov. Greg Abbott to review safety protocol district-by-district, following the mass shooting in Uvalde, according to a letter to the Texas School Safety Center Wednesday. Abbott instructed the TxSSC to ensure all school districts’ School Safety and Security Committees meet ahead of the new school year to review their Emergency Operations Plan and address any campus safety needs.

Chief Runnels said that is something he supports.

“Anytime you can look at a situation as tragic and unfortunate as the Uvalde situation and try to do a review of whatever processes you have in place, that’s a good thing. You can always find areas to improve,” Runnels said.

Runnels said that there would not be any specific changes in safety protocols following the shooting at Uvalde, he said that the district can conduct reviews to see if adjustments should be made.