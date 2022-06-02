Man found dead with apparent gunshot wound on sidewalk in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound on the side of the highway on North Freeway Wednesday night, Houston police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person down call in the 4100 block of North Freeway near Crosstimbers Street on the southbound lanes.

Around 9:40 p.m., police said a witness heard a loud pop while walking on the sidewalk. They turned around and that was when police said a man, wearing green-colored pants and a dark-colored jacket, fell to the ground.

The witness returned and saw the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Paramedics were called and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.