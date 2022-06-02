Man fatally shot during apparent drug deal in north Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot during an apparent drug deal in north Harris County Wednesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

It happened in the 2400 block of Bammelwood around 7:30 p.m.

According to deputies, patrol units were dispatched due to reports of a man with a weapon who was asking for money at an apartment. While authorities were en route to the scene, the situation escalated and the suspect shot a man before fleeing, deputies said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s girlfriend, who investigators said witnessed the shooting, is cooperating with deputies to identify the suspect.

Investigators believe the incident is drug-related.