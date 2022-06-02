Man barricades himself inside Alvin home following shooting, authorities say

Authorities in Alvin are investigating after a man barricaded himself in a home following a reported shooting Thursday morning.

According to Alvin police, a man with a gunshot wound walked into the lobby at the Alvin Police Department at around 8:30 a.m. He was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Captain Tim Hubbard said in a release that officers learned that the man was shot in the 400 block of West Dumble Street.

Alvin police responded to the area where they learned the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. It is unclear if the man is cooperating with police.

No additional injuries are reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.