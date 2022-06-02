HCSO: Passenger shot, killed in possible road rage on Beltway 8 in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound in northwest Harris County Thursday morning, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Highway 249 and Hollister Road at around 11 a.m.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting may have possibly stemmed from a road rage incident on the mainlanes of Beltway 8.

@HCSOTexas units are responding to Hollister & the Beltway. Preliminary: a road-rage shooting may have occurred on the main lanes of the tollway. A passenger in the victim’s vehicle was struck and has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Homicide/CSU Investigators are enroute. pic.twitter.com/HNjrgIwafp — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 2, 2022

At some point, a passenger in one of the vehicles was struck by a bullet. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Deputies are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.