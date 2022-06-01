WANTED: Man accused of sexually abusing child for nearly 12 months, HPD says

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a fugitive who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Emiliano Mejia Tecum, 38, is accused of sexually abusing a child in January 2021.

During the investigation, police said an outcry was made and detectives learned that Tecum sexually abused the child from January 2020 to December 2020.

Tecum is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Tecum. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.