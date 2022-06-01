Watch live: NASA to pick next-generation spacesuits for moonwalking, spacewalking

NASA will announce the company, or companies, selected to move forward in developing the next generation of spacesuits for Artemis missions at the Moon at ISS.

HOUSTON – NASA will announce the company, or companies, selected to move forward in developing the next generation of spacesuits for Artemis missions at the Moon and the International Space Station during an event Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Event participants will include:

• Vanessa Wyche, director, NASA Johnson

• Lindsay Aitchison, program executive for Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program, NASA Headquarters

• Lara Kearney, manager, Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program, NASA Johnson

• Dina Contella, operations integration manager, International Space Station Program, NASA Johnson

New spacesuits that allow humans to explore the lunar surface and unlock new spacewalk capabilities outside the International Space Station are a critical part of advancing human exploration in space and demonstrating continued American leadership, NASA said in its news release about the announcement. Under Artemis, new exploration spacesuits, together with human surface mobility systems, the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion Spacecraft, ground systems, Gateway, and human landing systems, will enable NASA to return humans to and establish a long-term presence at the Moon and to eventually explore Mars, NASA said.

