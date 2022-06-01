Meyerland homeowners disturbed by anti-Semitic materials left in neighborhood

Several homeowners in Meyerland are disturbed after discovering anti-Semitic literature left on their properties last Saturday.

The flyers were placed inside a clear plastic bag, some with sand, others with pebbles or a rock.

KPRC2 spoke with a Meyerland homeowner, who did not want to be identified by name in fear of retaliation.

The woman said she was leaving her home Saturday morning for a walk when she saw the bag in her front yard. She said she quickly realized it was not a newspaper.

“It was basically anti-Semitic literature saying that the Biden Administration was up and down, was full of Jewish people,” she said.

The homeowner said she has several Jewish families that live on her street and was concerned about them being disturbed by the flyer. So, she said she picked them up off each lawn, with the help of another neighbor, and then alerted the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office.

The flyers also appeared in neighborhoods near the Jewish Community Center and throughout Meyerland, a predominately Jewish community.

“A spokesperson with the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office said they are aware of the flyers and have contacted the Houston Police Department, which has created a report.

Mark Toubin is the Southwest Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League, an anti-hate organization.

“While we understand what these group’s goals are in terms of white nationalism and white supremacy, exactly what they will do in order to achieve those goals isn’t always clear,” Toubin said.

He said whether a crime was committed will be determined by authorities, but he added that that kind of messaging in the wrong hands can be dangerous.

“Whether it’s in Buffalo or the Tree Of Life, it’s typically somebody who is influenced by the propaganda and the falsehoods that they see, whether it’s on social media or elsewhere,” Toubin said.

Abbie Kamin, a city councilwoman who represents District C, said she sent out a notice to homeowners letting them know the fliers had been reported and do not reflect the values and spirit of the community.

She’s urging anyone that receives one of the flyers to report it both to HPD at (713) 884-3131 and the ADL so they can keep track.