HPD: Officer sustains cuts, prisoner complains of back pain after involved in crash during jail transport

The accident happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Leeland on Wednesday.

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being involved in a traffic accident while transporting a prisoner to a jail facility.

According to HPD, the officer was transporting a detainee to the Harris County Joint Processing Center around 11:45 a.m. when his patrol vehicle collided with a black Ford SUV at the intersection of Louisiana and Leeland.

Police said both vehicles were traveling northbound when the SUV turned in front of the HPD cruiser, causing both vehicles to hit a light pole.

The officer sustained a cut to the head, and the prisoner complained of back pain. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, and their injuries were reported to be mostly minor.

The SUV driver was determined to be at-fault and received a citation. The driver did not have any reported injuries, police said.