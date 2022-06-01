Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at apartment complex in west Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Fire Department said they are working to put out a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in west Houston Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex located at 12730 Whittington Drive around 4:10 a.m.

When HFD crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the buildings.

Officials said they are unsure if anyone has been injured in the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. Officials aren’t sure how many units have been affected.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.