Rosenberg water might smell, taste differently in the coming weeks; Here’s why, authorities say

ROSENBERG, Texas – The City of Rosenberg said its water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the water distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on June 6, and continue through June 26.

“During this period, you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion,” a news release said.

Here’s more information from Rosenberg about the switch:

What is chloramine?

Public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water and maintain an adequate disinfectant residual in the distribution system. Chloramine, free chlorine combined with ammonia, is widely used as a disinfectant because it persists for long periods while also limiting the formation of disinfection by-product contaminants.

Prolonged use of chloramine coupled with other factors that can impact water quality, such as high temperatures or stagnation of water, may result in the growth and/or persistence of organic matter within the pipes of the distribution system, which may hinder the ability to maintain an adequate disinfectant residual. A temporary conversion to free chlorine, partnered with flushing activities, helps to rid distribution pipes of this organic matter and improve the quality of your water overall.

What should I expect?

Customers may notice a slight chlorine taste or odor in the tap water for a short period during the change. The water is safe to drink, to use for cooking, to bathe in and for other everyday uses, Rosenberg authorities said.

“During this period, we will sample and test our water to monitor the effectiveness of the temporary modification. Once the free chlorine disinfection process is complete, we will return to the chloramine disinfection,” Rosenberg said via its information page. “This temporary change in our treatment process is performed in accordance with state and federal drinking water regulations. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which regulates water quality, has approved this method for routine maintenance of potable water distribution systems.”

Precautions

Users of home kidney dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish aquariums and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised that the methods for testing and removing free chlorine residuals differ from those used for chloramine residuals. Both types of residuals if not handled properly may affect users of kidney dialysis machines, as well as fish and other aquatic animals.

Customers who may be affected by this change are advised to seek advice from professionals and read the FAQs on this page.

Who can I contact if I have questions?

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact Heriberto “Eddie” De Leon, CPM, CWP at 832-595-3590.