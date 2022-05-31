Mom accused of leaving 3-year-old in vehicle while she shopped at Target in northwest Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON – A mother is accused of leaving her child inside a running vehicle while she made her Target run in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened on Sunday in the store’s parking lot in the 6600 block of the North Grand Parkway.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said someone called about a child being left inside an unattended vehicle in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they saw a 3-year-old in an unattended running vehicle in the lot.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said while on the scene, the mother of the child, Marcie Taylor, exited the store and spoke with deputies. She told deputies that she had been in the store for five minutes.

Authorities said further investigation revealed Taylor had been inside the Target for over 30 minutes, while the child was left inside her vehicle unattended.

Taylor, who was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, was charged with child endangerment. Her bond was set at $25,000.00 out of the 263rd District Court.