Man shoots girlfriend then kills himself at home in Katy, HCSO says

KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man shot his girlfriend and then killed himself in Katy Monday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Rustling Gates Lane around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man dead and a woman that had been shot. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition via Life Flight, HCSO said.

According to investigators, a man shot his girlfriend and then fatally shot himself.

Deputies are investigating to determine what led up to the incident.