HPD: Man lying next to tree struck, killed by out-of-control vehicle in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A man lying next to a tree was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Houston, police said.

According to Houston police, the driver of a white Ford F150 pickup truck was attempting to turn eastbound in the 9500 block of Kempwood Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck left the roadway, struck a tree, and then struck the man.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication. He was questioned and released.

No charges have been filed at this time, as the investigation is continuing.