Have you seen Izzie? Paramedic’s dog stolen from back of trainer’s truck outside restaurant in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A Houston-area paramedic is devastated after her dog was stolen from her trainer’s truck outside a restaurant in The Woodlands last Saturday.

Her owner, Ashton Herring, told KPRC 2 that Izzie, a 5-year-old Sheepadoodle was inside a kennel stored in the back of her trainer’s truck.

The trainer had stopped at Landry’s near The Woodlands Mall in the 1200 block of Lake Robbin’s Drive at around 8 p.m. That was when Herring said a woman reportedly expressed concern for the dog’s well-being to the trainer.

When the trainer returned to the truck, Izzie was gone, her kennel and collar were apparently found in the bushes. Herring told KPRC 2 that she was unaware that Izzie was away from the training location.

Herring said Izzie has black-and-white fur and weighs about 70 pounds. She has an Instagram @izziethesheepadoodle and has more than 4,000 followers.

Ad

“She is loved and missed deeply. Please help Izzie find her way back home,” Herring wrote in a flyer posted on Instagram.

Any information that would lead to Izzie’s safe return is urged to contact Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Ashton Herring at 281-850-1090.