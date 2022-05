HOUSTON – A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Houston National Cemetery Monday.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. This will be the first public Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery since 2019.

“In our nation today, we recognize the importance of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our nation,” said Audrea Killalea, the President of Houston National Cemetery Council of Greater Houston.

Organizers said guests are urged to arrive early due to the limited onsite parking.