TOMBALL – A 17-year-old has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the Tomball area Monday afternoon.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 14803 Sage Thrasher Lane around 1:30 p.m.

The teenager was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect is still on the loose, according to deputies.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the shooting.

The story is developing. Check back for more details.