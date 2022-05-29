Pres. Biden, first lady to travel to Uvalde on Sunday to mourn victims of school shooting

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.
The White House said the pair would “ grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives” in the mass shooting at at Robb Elementary School.
Here is the schedule for their visit:
- 10:10 a.m. - The President and First Lady arrive in San Antonio, Texas
- 11 a.m. - The President and First Lady arrive in Uvalde, Texas
- 11:30 a.m. - The President and the First Lady pay their respects to the lives lost in Tuesday’s shooting
- 12 p.m. - The President and the First Lady attend mass
- 1:30 p.m. - The President and the First Lady meet with families of victims and survivors
- 5:05 p.m. - The President and the First Lady meet with first responders
- 6 p.m. - The President and the First Lady depart Uvalde, Texas