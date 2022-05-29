Know before you boat: These are the safety tips officials want you to know before sailing

HOUSTON – As the weather heats up and the unofficial start to summer approaches, people are flocking to the water for activities such as swimming, fishing and boating.

The Houston Police Department wants to remind everyone of their boating requirements, if you do plan to take your boat out:

Everyone on board must be able to produce a life jacket. Those under 13 years old must be wearing a life jacket at all times. (According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 86% of drowning cases involve victims not wearing life jackets)

Your boat must have a working fire extinguisher onboard.

Drivers of the boat much have either a horn or whistle.

Always designate a “sober skipper.” The U.S. Coast Guard says alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents--about 23%

Slow down. Officials say accidents can often be avoided when captains obey the posted speed limit.

