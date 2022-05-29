90º

Activist confronts Ted Cruz at Houston restaurant following his appearance at NRA convention

“Why did you come here to the convention? To take blood money,” the activist said to Cruz

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

A screenshot of a video uploaded to Twitter by Indivisible Houston which shows a confrontation between an activist and Sen. Ted Cruz (Indivisible Houston)

An activist confronted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) at a Houston restaurant Friday night, following his speech at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention.

A video shared on social media shows Cruz at Uptown Sushi when the activist, later identified as Benjamin Hernandez, confronts him.

“Why did you come here to the convention? To take blood money,” Hernandez said to Cruz. “Why? When 19 children died!”

As Hernandez was pulled away, he said to Cruz: “That’s on your hands! That’s on your hands, Ted Cruz! That’s on your hands!”

Hernandez is a board member of the group Indivisible Houston, which on its website describes itself as an organization that “advocates for government of, by, and for The People through education, engagement, and resistance. We build bridges in Houston to fight for a more equitable and progressive world through political pressure.”

Cruz’s office did not respond to KPRC 2′s requests for comment Saturday.

