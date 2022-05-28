Man shot, killed during argument with suspect outside hotel in Westchase, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after Houston police said he was shot numerous times by a suspect during an argument outside a Westchase hotel Friday night.

Police said it happened at the Red Roof Inn parking lot around 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Sam Houston Parkway South near Westheimer Road.

According to HPD Lt. Willkens, surveillance video obtained by investigators showed the victim and the suspect were engaged in a ‘heated’ argument.

At some point, investigators said the suspect reached over his bag, pulled out a gun, and shot him once in the torso.

Lt. Willkens said the suspect shot him two more times as the victim fell to the ground. As he walked away, he apparently fired several more times.

The suspect was last seen running towards a nearby convenience store wearing colored shorts and a white t-shirt. Police said officers have an idea of the suspect’s identity after canvassing the area.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.