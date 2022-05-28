Have you seen Allan? Search underway for missing 81-year-old man last seen in SE Houston, HPD says

Allan Arcemont, 81, was last seen at his home in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A search is underway for an 81-year-old man who was last seen in southeast Houston.

According to Houston police, Allan Arcemont was last seen in the 500 block of Edgebrook Street on May 27 at around 9 p.m.

Police were unable to describe the clothes he was wearing at the time he went missing. According to a bulletin, he has brown eyes, measures 5 foot 10, and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Allan is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.