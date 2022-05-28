71º

Have you seen Allan? Search underway for missing 81-year-old man last seen in SE Houston, HPD says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Allan Arcemont, 81, was last seen at his home in southeast Houston (Houston Police Dept. Missing Persons Unit)

HOUSTON – A search is underway for an 81-year-old man who was last seen in southeast Houston.

According to Houston police, Allan Arcemont was last seen in the 500 block of Edgebrook Street on May 27 at around 9 p.m.

Police were unable to describe the clothes he was wearing at the time he went missing. According to a bulletin, he has brown eyes, measures 5 foot 10, and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Allan is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

