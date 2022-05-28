Congrats grads! Spring ISD graduates more than 2,000 students in ceremonies at Planet Ford Stadium

HOUSTON – Thursday through Saturday, a collective 2,000 plus Spring ISD seniors from the for the district’s five high schools -- Spring Early College Academy, Spring High School, Carl Wunsche Sr. High School, Dekaney High School, and Westfield High School -- walked the stage of Planet Ford Stadium.

At each of the five ceremonies district administrators, school board members and special guests congratulated the students on the obstacles they overcame, including a pandemic that arrived in the middle of their sophomore year.

“Change and unpredictability have been the hallmarks of your high school days,” Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa told the graduates near the end of one ceremony. “But – and here’s the very important part – you made it through! What an incredible and inspiring thing you have done. You have worked hard, you showed up, you kept up, and you made it to the finish line.”

Each graduation event also included a commemoration of those affected by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Spring Early College Academy

Spring Early College Academy Class of 2022 graduation ceremony (Spring Independent School District)

Spring High School

The Spring High School Class of 2022 -Graduation at Planet Ford Stadium. (SPRING ISD SPRING ISD)

Carl Wunsche Sr. High School

Carl Wunsche Sr. High School Class of 2022 graduation (Spring Independent School District)

Dekaney High School

The Graduation Ceremony for the Dekaney High School Class of 2022 (SPRING ISD SPRING ISD)

Westfield High School

Westfield Graduation (SPRING ISD)

For photos, graduation videos, profiles of each Spring ISD high school’s top graduates and more, visit the Class of 2022 Graduation website.