Congrats grads! Spring ISD graduates more than 2,000 students in ceremonies at Planet Ford Stadium

HOUSTON – Thursday through Saturday, a collective 2,000 plus Spring ISD seniors from the for the district’s five high schools -- Spring Early College Academy, Spring High School, Carl Wunsche Sr. High School, Dekaney High School, and Westfield High School -- walked the stage of Planet Ford Stadium.
At each of the five ceremonies district administrators, school board members and special guests congratulated the students on the obstacles they overcame, including a pandemic that arrived in the middle of their sophomore year.
“Change and unpredictability have been the hallmarks of your high school days,” Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa told the graduates near the end of one ceremony. “But – and here’s the very important part – you made it through! What an incredible and inspiring thing you have done. You have worked hard, you showed up, you kept up, and you made it to the finish line.”
Each graduation event also included a commemoration of those affected by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.