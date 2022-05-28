Coast Guard assists 33 aboard adrift dolphin sightseeing vessel near Seawolf Park

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew tows the Baywatch Too, a dolphin sightseeing vessel that lost its steering near Seawolf Park in Galveston, Texas, May 28, 2022. The Coast Guard crew towed the vessel and its 33 passengers and crew safely to Pier 21 in Galveston.

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard assisted 33 people aboard an adrift dolphin sightseeing vessel off Galveston, Texas, Saturday.

At about 11 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from the captain of the dolphin sightseeing vessel Baywatch Too. He reported that the vessel had lost steering capabilities and was drifting toward a dredge pipe in a highly trafficked area near Seawolf Park, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a release.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Galveston response boat.

When the response boat arrived on scene, the crew placed the Baywatch Too in tow and safely transported the vessel, crew and passengers to Pier 21 in Galveston, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

“It is fortunate we were patrolling nearby, heard the call for help and were able to relay communications between the Baywatch Too and the Coast Guard command center,” Greg Hoffnung, coxswain of the Auxiliary Flotilla 6-8 boat crew, said in a statement. “We recommend that all boaters keep a listening watch on channel 16 so they can support fellow mariners in distress, especially during such a busy holiday weekend.”