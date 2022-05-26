Mayor Turner, law enforcement agencies discuss safety, security during NRA convention at GRB

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena will discuss public safety and security during this year’s NRA convention taking place at George R Brown Convention Center this weekend.

Several other City of Houston departments are also scheduled to discuss plans.

The NRA Convention will include former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott as guests. The convention is scheduled for May 27-29.

The news conference to take place Thursday at 4:30 p.m. KPRC 2 will provide a livestream in the video player above.