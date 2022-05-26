Children at Risk, advocates, local leaders address needs of Uvalde after mass shooting in news conference

UVALDE, TX - MAY 24: A school bus is parked outside the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center, where the community has gathered in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed before the gunman was fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Children at Risk, a Texas nonprofit plans to bring advocates, community members, and local leaders to a news conference to discuss the needs of Uvalde after Tuesday’s mass shooting that took place where 19 kids and 2 teachers were killed at Robb Elementary.

Topics during the news conference include how to speak to children about violence and tragedy, the long term community impacts of a mass shooting, and much more.

“We firmly believe that Texans can work together to protect our children without comprising the second amendment,” said Dr. Bob Sanborn, president and CEO of Children at Risk. “Texas is known for its resilience, spirit, and heart. We trust those traits to shine through this darkness, as we move towards change.”