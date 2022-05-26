Watch live: Catalytic converter thefts at center of hearing; authorities aim to define what’s needed to stop crimes, related violence

The local Senate Committee on Criminal Justice will hold a hearing in attempt to tackle catalytic converter theft in Houston.

Sen. John Whitmire and members of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, including other invited guests, will hold an interim hearing in Houston to determine what actions are needed to aid law enforcement and stop catalytic converter theft and its related violence.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the Texas Department of Transportation Houston District Headquarters.

