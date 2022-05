NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Ray Liotta attends the 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival as it presents Festival Honors & Variety's 10 Actors To Watch at The Balboa Bay Club And Resort on October 24, 2021 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.

Both Deadline and TMZ.com are reporting the star’s death.

He’s perhaps best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s crime classic “Goodfellas.” He also starred beloved baseball classic “Field of Dreams.”

Publicity still for gangster motion pic GoodFellas w. actors (L-R) Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino, & Joe Pesci; story based on book WISEGUY by Nicholas Pileggi. (Photo by Dirck Halstead/Getty Images) (Dirck Halstead)

NBC News reported Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie called “Dangerous Waters,” according to his publicist, Jennifer Allen.