Man shot to death by roommate after argument outside north Houston home, police say

Houston police were investigating a shooting involving roommates outside a north Houston apartment, police say.

HOUSTON – A 44-year-old man was shot to death by his apparent roommate inside a north Houston apartment complex Tuesday night, Houston police say.

It happened in the 5300 block of West Gulf Bank Road near Antoine Drive.

According to HPD Lt. Willkens, witnesses told police two men, who appeared to be roommates, were arguing outside their apartment. At some point, the victim’s roommate pulled out a gun and shot him in the torso.

The roommate took off on foot.

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital where he later died, Willkens said.

Police do not have a description of the roommate at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.