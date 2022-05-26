Investigation underway after inmate found dead inside Harris County Jail cell, HCSO says

The Harris County Jail is seen in this Jan. 7, 2016, photo taken in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in his single cell at the Harris County Jail, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

During a required security check, detention officers found Robert Fore Jr., 40, slumped over and unconscious, HSCO stated. The officers immediately began CPR and he was taken to the jail’s clinic where medical personnel took over. Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department transported Fore to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the apparent suicide is being investigated by the Texas Rangers in compliance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency. Investigators said he tied a piece of cloth to a mirror to hang himself.

The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of an inmate. In addition, the death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

Ad

Fore was booked into the Harris County Jail on May 20, 2022, by Sheriff’s deputies for open warrants for burglary of a habitation, evading arrest and violation of a protective order.